Iran warns US, Israel of more devastating response to any new aggression

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials have warned the United States and Israel against any renewed military aggression, stressing that Iran’s Armed Forces are better prepared than ever to defend the country and that the geography of any future confrontation will be determined by Iran, not its adversaries.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks following the unveiling of a new underground missile facility by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), describing the project as a demonstration of Iran’s determination to safeguard its national security and territorial integrity.

In a message marking the unveiling, Qalibaf praised the scientists, engineers, commanders and military personnel whose years of work had brought the project to fruition despite international sanctions, military and security threats, and the challenges of wartime conditions.

He said the achievement demonstrated Iran’s capacity to develop highly sophisticated technologies through domestic expertise, even under severe restrictions and sustained external pressure.

Describing the missile facility as an important component of Iran’s efforts to establish sustainable deterrence, the parliament speaker said such a capability rests on defensive preparedness, technological advancement and national cohesion. He added that effective deterrence must also be firmly established in the calculations of potential adversaries.

Addressing those continuing to threaten Iran with military action, Qalibaf cautioned against miscalculations, warning that any hostile move would be met with a swift and unexpected response.

"This time, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will determine the geography of the war," he said, signaling that any future confrontation would not necessarily be confined to the locations or parameters envisaged by Iran’s adversaries.

The IRGC Aerospace Force unveiled the new missile city on Tuesday, displaying an array of ballistic and cruise missiles alongside their launch systems. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

Abdollahi, meanwhile, issued a separate warning to Washington and Tel Aviv, saying any renewed aggression against Iran would be met with blows far more devastating than those delivered in previous retaliatory operations.

In a message to Mousavi marking the 15th anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, widely regarded as the father of Iran’s missile program, Abdollahi praised the IRGC Aerospace Force’s achievements in strengthening the country's missile and drone capabilities, as well as its performance during the US-Israeli aggression.

The senior commander said Iran had achieved self-sufficiency in producing strategic military equipment, eliminating its dependence on foreign arms imports. He also pointed to the inability of Western air defense systems to effectively intercept Iranian missiles and drones, arguing that the country's underground production facilities allow weapons manufacturing and modernization to continue even under heavy bombardment.

Abdollahi further stressed that the Armed Forces would act without hesitation in implementing the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He warned that any location serving as a center for threats against the Islamic Republic would become a direct target of Iran’s asymmetric operations, reiterating that Washington and Tel Aviv would face a response considerably more devastating than previous retaliatory strikes if they launched another attack.

The two officials' statements, delivered against the backdrop of the missile facility's unveiling, underscore Tehran's emphasis on indigenous military production, underground infrastructure and technological self-reliance as essential pillars of its deterrence strategy. They also convey a clear warning that Iran intends to respond to any renewed aggression on its own terms and will not allow its adversaries to dictate the scope or geographical boundaries of a future confrontation.