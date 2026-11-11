Leader aide warns of consequences for those supporting hostile economic blockade against Iran

TEHRAN – Mohammad Mokhber, an aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has warned regional and extra-regional countries and entities against cooperating with efforts by Iran’s adversaries to impose an economic blockade on the country, saying those involved will face consequences that will remain in the Iranian nation’s historical memory.

In a message posted on his X account on Wednesday, Mokhber referred to the persistent anti-Iran rhetoric and threats by the country’s adversaries, saying those seeking to harm Iran were now hearing the echoes of their own actions reverberating across the region, Europe and the United States.

He also alluded to growing public discontent, particularly in Western countries, over rising living costs and deteriorating economic prospects, linking the mounting pressures to the US-Israeli war against Iran and ‘other anti-people policies' pursued by various governments.

Referring to the ongoing US blockade and economic pressure campaign against Iran, Mokhber stressed that any cooperation with the enemy in imposing a hostile siege on the country would be indelibly recorded in the historical memory of the Iranian nation.

He further warned that responsibility for such cooperation, and its consequences, would not be confined by geographical boundaries but would extend to all those involved in anti-Iran measures.

