Iran designates Argentine navy and air force as terrorist organizations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has designated the Argentine Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations in response to Buenos Aires’ decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the measure was taken in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and under Iran’s 2019 law on reciprocal action against the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The statement described Argentina’s decision as a hostile act that violates fundamental principles of international law, emphasizing that the IRGC is an integral branch of Iran’s official Armed Forces.

It cited the 2019 legislation, which stipulates that any country that, in any manner, follows or supports the United States’ decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization is subject to reciprocal action.

“Accordingly, the Argentine Navy and the Argentine Air Force are subject to the provisions of the aforementioned law and are hereby designated as terrorist organizations,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the Argentine government would bear full responsibility for all consequences arising from the measure.

