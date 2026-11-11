Martyred Leader was architect of Iran’s aerospace industry: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has described the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution as the architect of the country’s aerospace industry, highlighting his longstanding emphasis on building national strength across various fields.

Referring to the martyred Leader’s repeated calls for strengthening the Islamic Republic’s capabilities in different fields, Mohseni-Ejei said that had others followed those directives, the country’s circumstances would be very different today.

The missiles produced by Tehrani-Moqaddam and his colleagues, Mohseni-Ejei added, have since become a means of safeguarding the nation, much like Noah’s Ark.

Turning to public gatherings since the outbreak of the Ramadan War, Mohseni-Ejei said Iranians had taken to streets and squares for more than 250 consecutive nights, without a single interruption and despite extreme weather conditions.

He described the sustained public presence, including families gathering in large numbers, as an unprecedented phenomenon rooted in divine grace, the blood of martyrs, self-confidence, faith in God and trust in God's promises.

