Student competition promotes environmental awareness through science

TEHRAN - The closing ceremony of the sixth national student environmental competition titled Noor, meaning Light, will be held on November 21 at Pardisan Park in Tehran, following the final training course for the competition’s top-performing students.

The competition challenged students to produce one-minute scientific videos showcasing their surrounding environment, including natural phenomena, wildlife and biodiversity, vegetation, ecosystems and habitats, and natural processes, and submit them to the competition’s secretariat.

The student science competition is one of the programs run by the Observatory of the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation. It is based on scientific experience and collaborative research. The Observatory serves as the Foundation’s scientific outreach arm, seeking to promote public engagement with science and connect scientific achievements with people’s everyday lives and experiences.

Following the submission of the videos, around 2,000 students were selected to take part in online training courses. After the courses and subsequent evaluation, a final group of 40 students was chosen to attend the concluding training stage.

The training sessions covered topics such as scientific documentation, sustainable development, and the environment. Students were also introduced to the Young Scientists’ Garden at the Book Garden and related scientific activities. As part of the program, they were assigned a series of scientific tasks and activities.

In the final stage, students will receive specialized instruction in various environmental fields and take part in activities focused on teamwork and hands-on scientific experience.

Each edition of the competition is designed around the scientific legacy of a prominent scholar from the Islamic world. The initiative seeks to keep the scholars’ contributions alive, introduce younger generations to this scientific heritage, and encourage them to explore, experiment, and pursue scientific creativity.

The first edition of the competition was held in honor of Ibn al-Haytham, the 10th- and 11th-century mathematician and astronomer, and focused on light and its applications.