Iran’s UN envoy: Avicenna’s legacy underscores power of knowledge in serving humanity

TEHRAN - On November 12, the International Scientific Conference entitled “Abu Ali Sina and His Contribution to the Formation of a New Scientific Worldview” was held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva with the participation of Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Geneva.

Addressing the event, Bahreini said: “The world today is grappling with self-centeredness, extremism, and division, and needs wisdom, scientific curiosity, and freedom from prejudice more than ever.”

He noted that Avicenna, drawing on Persian, Greek, and Indian intellectual traditions, opened new horizons in understanding humanity and the world. His greatness, Bahreini added, lay not only in his scientific achievements but also in his open-mindedness, intellectual humility, and commitment to truth and humanity.

“Avicenna belongs to all centuries. He is a bridge between East and West and a reminder that the highest form of power is the power of thought placed in the service of humanity,” he said.

The conference brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, academic and research institutions, as well as distinguished scholars and researchers, who discussed the significant contribution of Abu Ali Sina (Avicenna) to the advancement of world science and philosophy, the importance of his scientific and intellectual legacy, and the role of his humanistic ideas in fostering dialogue between Eastern and Western civilizations.

Particular attention was also devoted to the preservation, study, digitization and promotion of Ibn Sina’s scientific heritage, the strengthening of international scientific cooperation, and the advancement of the universal values of knowledge, enlightenment, rational inquiry and intercultural understanding.