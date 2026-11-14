COP31: DOE chief meets Turkish officials to expand environmental ties

TEHRAN – The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, has met with Turkish officials to discuss ways to strengthen environmental cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is being held in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities to expand bilateral collaboration in the environmental sector.

On Wednesday, Ansari held a meeting with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, elaborating on the destructive impacts of the US-Israeli war against Iran, particularly explosions at fuel storage facilities, and the amount of toxic substances and greenhouse gases, underscoring that the implementation of constructive environmental programs depends on regional stability and security, IRNA reported.

For his part, the Turkish official highlighted the long-standing cultural commonalities between Iran and Turkey, voicing the country’s readiness for the expansion of collaborations in different sectors, including the environment.

Referring to the development of the Iran-Turkey joint environmental committee following last year’s Zero Waste Forum, which was held in Istanbul in October 2025, he called for the continuation of environmental cooperation, focusing on the protection of biological resources and habitats.

“At a time when regional evolutions have once again highlighted the importance of peace and stability, both parties will focus on not only regional issues but also their shared responsibilities regarding the fight against climate change,” Cevdet noted.

The head of the DOE also met Murat Kurum, the Turkish minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. The talk was centered around enhancing joint environmental cooperation, accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements, developing collaborative environmental initiatives, and exchanging expertise on resilient cities and waste management.

The Turkish official announced Turkey’s willingness for the promotion of environmental ties in fields like resilient cities, waste management, and the implementation of zero waste program.

COP31 is one of the most significant international gatherings on climate change, bringing together representatives from nearly 200 countries, government officials, experts, scientists, environmental activists, and representatives of international organizations.

Iran is participating in the conference with a delegation of experts and representatives from relevant government bodies, headed by Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment. Iranian experts are focusing on challenges related to drought, financing food systems, war-related environmental degradation, and the presentation of investment-ready adaptation projects.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also attended the conference for the first time. This marks the first time an Iranian president participated in this international gathering at such a high level.

Iran will also present its measures to address climate change, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate impacts, reduce gas flaring, adopt high-level policy documents, and implement a climate management plan, despite existing limitations and challenges.

Iranian experts are seeking to strengthen water and climate diplomacy and draw on international experience to address the impacts of climate change. This approach is particularly important given the country’s climatic conditions and growing pressure on water resources and the agricultural sector.

Ansari had also said at a meeting reviewing Iran’s main challenges and negotiating priorities ahead of COP31 that the country’s focus at the climate conference would be on highlighting the environmental consequences of war and calling for international accountability.

In 2025, on the sidelines of the global Zero Waste Forum, held from October 17 to 19, Ansari and Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey, underlined fostering environmental collaborations and sharing experiences.

“Promoting cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly in the environment sector, will lay the ground for regional and international peace,” doe.ir quoted Erdogan as saying.

Highlighting the importance of the shared environment challenges, the official said the environment, from land to air and sea, connects countries. Erdogan commended Iran’s valuable experiences in the field of environment and announced Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in all fields.

For her part, Ansari said waste management is among the top priorities of the DOE; Iran is willing to benefit from international expertise, including Turkey’s successful experiences. She proposed developing ties in preserving biodiversity and protected areas.

MT/MG