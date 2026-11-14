Tehran, Moscow set to convene joint ICT working group in 2027

TEHRAN – Iranian and Russian officials have agreed to hold the sixth meeting of their joint working group on information and communication technology (ICT) during the first quarter of 2027, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sector.

ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi and Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communication, and Mass Media, Grigory Borisenko, met on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), which is taking place in Doha, Qatar, from November 9 to 27 November, Mehr news agency reported.

Holding a specialized forum with the participation of technology companies from the two countries, exploring the possibility of establishing a joint information technology park, and expanding cooperation in the field of cybersecurity were among the main issues proposed by Hashemi during the meeting. He stressed that the sixth joint working group will provide an opportunity to follow up on collaborative projects.

The Russian official, for his part, welcomed these proposals, highlighting the importance of constant interactions, and the development of specialized collaborations in the fields of ICT between both parties.

Lauding Iran’s position and support at international forums, Borisenko said that cooperation between the two sides within the framework of ITU, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) serve as great opportunities to pursue shared interests, highlighting the importance of continued collaborations.

The fifth meeting of the Iran-Russia joint working group in ICT sector was held in Moscow from December 6 to 7, 2025.

ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the principal governing body of the ITU. It serves as the authoritative decision-making mechanism on the organization’s strategic and financial plans, leadership, and overall direction.

Held every four years, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (also known as “Plenipot” or “PP”) affirms common positions among ITU’s Member States worldwide. PP-26 calls on countries to work “Together for a connected digital future.”

Delegates from ITU’s 194 Member States will address the world’s most pressing digital opportunities and challenges, define the UN agency’s strategic vision through 2031, and elect its leadership for the coming four years.

The conference is also expected to address critical, collective issues, such as expanding global connectivity and investment, strengthening the resilience of digital infrastructure, ensuring reliable emergency and humanitarian communications, advancing space-based connectivity and sustainability, and harnessing emerging technologies for development.

PP-26 features an extensive Ministerial Program, with high-level thematic discussions on resilience and emerging technologies, offering senior leaders a platform to exchange insights, showcase national achievements, and address shared challenges. The conference further supports the meaningful participation of women and youth, with dedicated activities on inclusion and accessibility in the digital transformation agenda.

ITU Member States will elect the organization’s top management team as well as members of the ITU Council and Radio Regulations Board. Member States will also agree on the organization’s strategic and financial roadmap for 2028 to 2031.

An Iranian delegation led by the ICT minister is attending the conference with the aim of bolstering technology diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral collaborations, and pursuing the interests of the country in global governance of information and communication technologies.

Holding meetings with his counterparts and senior officials of the member states, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in advanced technologies and digital economy fields are among the other scheduled plans of the Iranian delegation.

Third Russia-Iran ICT Forum

In October, leading Iranian and Russian companies explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies at the third Russia-Iran Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Forum.

The forum brought together officials, diplomats, and public- and private-sector representatives from both countries. The participants met on the sidelines of the second Global Digital Forum, held in Moscow from October 8 to 10, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Alexander Shoitov, Russia’s deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media, said the participation of Iranian companies in the Global Digital Forum offered a valuable opportunity to exchange information and establish new partnerships.

He noted that Iran and Russia had significant potential to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Shoitov also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to deepen bilateral ties and develop joint infrastructure in the ICT sector.

For his part, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, highlighted the importance of fostering strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in the expansion of digital exchanges within a governmental framework. The enhancement of ties helps strengthen the country’s capacity for participation in regional and global markets.

Highlighting the expertise and knowledge of Iranian technology companies in the localization of IT infrastructure equipment, Russian companies can establish joint ventures with reliable partners in Iran, gaining access to the country’s IT and artificial intelligence services market.

Moreover, Iranian and Russian representatives of high-technology companies showcased their latest cutting-edge accomplishments and presented their comprehensive plans and operational proposals for the promotion of cooperation in advanced technologies.

Exchanging best practices and technological solutions, holding B2B meetings, expanding business networks, and exploring opportunities for joint projects were among other key parts of the Forum. Particular attention was given to practical mechanisms for Russian and Iranian companies to enter new markets and develop cooperation with partners from third countries.

MT/MG