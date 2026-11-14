Iran sends 70 athletes to Open SCO Cup

TEHRAN - A total of 70 Iranian athletes are representing the country at the Open Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow.

The international sporting event, running from Nov. 11 to 23 in Moscow and the Moscow Region, has brought together more than 2,000 athletes from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and invited teams. Around 100 sets of medals are up for grabs.

The competition features 11 sports: table tennis, trampoline gymnastics, sambo, sport climbing, artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, chess, judo and wushu.

Iran has sent a 70-member delegation to compete in six disciplines: sport climbing, judo, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, chess and table tennis.