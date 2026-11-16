Iranian chess players win golds at Open SCO Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s female chess player Mobina Alinasab and her compatriot Reza Mahdavi claimed two gold medals at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Open Cup in Russia on Monday.

On the second day of the competition in Moscow, Alinasab secured the women's blitz title after completing 11 rounds, taking the gold medal.

Her victory marked Iran's third gold medal at this year's SCO Open Cup.

Earlier in the day, Mahdavi had won a gold medal in men’s blitz.

On Sunday, Iranian judoka Elyas Parhizgar had won a gold medal in the -81 kg category.

The competition is being held across 11 sports in Moscow, Russia, with athletes from 21 countries taking part. So far, the Iranian delegation has won three gold and two bronze medals.