National Cancer Institute plans to become nano-oncology hub in Islamic world

TEHRAN – The National Cancer Institute, affiliated with the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR), aims to establish a cohesive international structure that links the research, technological, clinical, educational, and economic capacities of Islamic nations in the fields of nano-medicine and cancer so that it turns into a leading reference hub in nano-oncology in the Islamic world.

Referring to the scientific, research, and technological capacities of the institute and its interactions with the INN, Zahra Sheikhi, the ACECR Deputy for Research and Technology, said the establishment of Islamic countries’ nano-oncology innovation center in collaboration with the National Cancer Research Institute and the nanotechnology network is one of the main focuses of the initiative.

The institute officially became a member of the Inter-Islamic Network on Nanotechnology (INN) in November, laying the ground for the expansion of scientific, research, and technological cooperation with 57 member states of the network, the ACECR website reported on November 10.

The center is responsible for leading research initiatives, supporting technological projects, and developing clinical trials in the field of nano-medicine.

The formation of a research consortium focused on anti-cancer nano-medicines, with the help of universities and research centers from member states such as Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt, under the scientific leadership of the National Cancer Research Institute is also on the agenda, Sheikhi added.

Furthermore, launching an observatory on technology and patents in the fight against cancer within the Islamic world, along with creating a shared database for identification and exchange of information on technologies, inventions, novel formulations, and nano-based targeted therapies could foster scientific capabilities of member states, she noted.

The initiative also aims to expand markets for the nanotechnology products manufactured by the institute in Islamic nations; these include drug nanocarriers, nanocurcumin, peptides, nanotechnology-based diagnostic kits, nanobiosensors, and targeted drug delivery systems.

According to the official, setting up a joint venture capital (VC) fund with the participation of foreign investors and philanthropists in the healthcare sector, particularly from North Africa and Persian Gulf states, to support cancer treatment technologies and projects that demonstrate preliminary evidence of clinical efficacy, participating in international events and creating platforms for technology commercialization, enhancing research collaborations and developing joint scientific capacity, establishing an international academy of nanomedicine and cancer, designing an international accreditation system for nano-oncology products, and strengthening health diplomacy in the Islamic world are among key requirements for the realization of the initiative.

Making strides in improving public health

According to a report in October 2025, the Motamed Cancer Institute, which raised its status to the Iranian National Cancer Institute, continues to make significant steps toward improving the public health and well-being of society.

Ramin Sarrami-Foroushani, the President of the Motamed Cancer Institute, affiliated with the ACECR, publicized the center’s elevation to the “Iranian National Cancer Institute”, highlighting it as a milestone in improving public health.

He noted that ACECR, by fulfilling its mission to address national challenges and leveraging scientific and technological capacities, continues to take significant strides toward improving the health and well-being of society.

In this regard, a press conference was held on October 13, on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), to announce the 7th Nationwide Campaign on Screening for Common Cancers in Women.

Sarrami-Foroushani announced that the center has been officially elevated to the status of the Iranian National Cancer Institute, with the support of the ACECR Board of Directors, the Central Headquarters, and the Vice-President of Research and Technology.

He explained that under the new structure, three specialized research centers — the Research Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Cancer Therapies, the Research Institute for Converging Technologies in Cancer, and the Research Institute for Personalized Medicine and Quality of Life — would operate under the umbrella of the National Cancer Research Institute, comprising around 10 research departments in total.

Sarrami-Foroushani added that this significant achievement is the result of three decades of dedicated efforts by ACECR’s scientists and researchers, expressing hope that with continued support from national authorities, the institute will become a leading national hub for the development of innovative technologies in the field of cancer.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sarrami-Foroushani announced the start of construction of the 15-storey cancer innovation tower and advanced therapy ecosystem in Tehran.

He stated that the project has been initiated with the strong support of the Parliament, particularly the Health Commission, as well as the Plan and Budget Organization and the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy. Part of the funding has already been secured, and the upper floors of the tower will be dedicated to the production of innovative technologies for advanced cancer treatments.

He emphasized that preserving ACECR’s cultural identity alongside technological development remains a core value of the institute. He added, “While focusing on innovation, we continue to embed cultural principles in all our scientific and health-related initiatives — a hallmark of ACECR’s approach at the Motamed Cancer Institute.”

MT/MG