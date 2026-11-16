Iran’s generational shift will continue : Ghalenoei

TEHRAN - Amir Ghalenoei, head coach of Iran's national football team, has announced that the process of introducing younger players and rebuilding the squad will continue at an accelerated pace.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Iran's match against Iraq in 2026 Basra Football Tournament, Ghalenoei emphasized the importance of the encounter, saying matches between the two neighboring nations always carry special significance, regardless of whether they are friendlies or competitive fixtures.

"Matches between Iran and Iraq are always important because the two teams are technically very close. It makes no difference whether the game is a friendly or an official one; these encounters always have their own significance," he said.

Ghalenoei added that the upcoming match would provide another opportunity to continue the national team's generational transition.

"However, our approach to tomorrow's match is to continue the process of rebuilding the squad and introducing younger players, which we have already started, at a faster pace," he stated.

The Iranian coach also spoke about football cooperation and the exchange of coaches and players between the two countries.

He described both nations as having talented and technically capable football professionals, welcoming the presence of Iranian coaches working in Iraqi football.

"I am pleased that two of our good coaches have moved to Iraq and are working in its football system. Such exchanges can benefit football in both countries, just as Iraqi players have previously come to Iran and contributed to our football," Ghalenoei said.

Referring to former Iran international Alireza Mansourian's coaching experience in Iraq, Ghalenoei noted that Mansourian had taken charge of Al-Talaba when the club were going through a difficult period but had managed to improve the team's situation by the end of the season.

He added that Mansourian's experience in the Iraqi league could further strengthen football ties and encourage the exchange of technical knowledge between the two nations.

Ghalenoei also expressed his respect for the Iraqi national team, highlighting the close relationship between the two neighboring countries.

"Iran and Iraq are two great nations in the region, with brotherly relations. This is more important than anything else," he said.

The Iranian coach praised Iraq's progress in international football, particularly recalling the country's historic triumph at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.

"Iraq football team demonstrated their capabilities in previous years. In particular, when they won the 2007 Asian Cup, I was the head coach of Iran's national team. I remember Younis Mahmoud, who captained that team and is now the president of the Iraqi Football Association," he added.