Tehran ready to boost ties with Muscat in combating narcotics

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaqari, the secretary general of the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), in a meeting with Oman’s ambassador to Iran, Yarub bin Qahtan bin Nasser al Busaidi, has announced the country’s readiness to develop joint efforts with Oman in the fight against drugs and related crimes.

During a Sunday meeting, Zolfaqari referred to Oman’s 2026 Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs, and said that the two countries need to promote collaboration in dealing with narcotics, noting that the partnership could focus on addressing maritime drug trafficking, IRNA reported.

Highlighting that the drug problem is a global issue affecting all countries, the official elaborated on the country’s achievements, saying that Iran has various initiatives on the agenda to address illicit drug challenges.

Expounding on the studies conducted over the past three decades, Zolfaqari noted that in the first six months of the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, the anti-narcotics police have seized more than 150 tons of illegal drugs.

He also voiced the country’s willingness to share expertise and knowledge learned in the fight against drugs, including prevention and treatment strategies, with Oman.

Referring to the previously reached agreements in dealing with narcotics, the official proposed holding joint meetings and establishing working groups to expedite executive and operational measures.

Stronger anti-drug cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries

Iran’s anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, has stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Iran and countries in the Asia-Pacific region to combat drug trafficking and enhance regional security.

Given that Asia-Pacific countries are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of instability and insecurity, Kakavand emphasized the importance of expanding law enforcement cooperation and joint efforts, IRIB reported.

He said such cooperation should focus on strengthening intelligence and operational capabilities, exchanging information, and conducting coordinated operations against drug trafficking networks. These efforts, he added, should be based on the principle of shared interests and responsibilities among nations in combating illicit drugs and safeguarding public health and security.

He made the remarks at the forty-seventh meeting of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Asia and the Pacific (HONLEA), held from November 10 to13, in Vienna, Austria.

Elaborating on the heavy responsibility borne by Iran’s law enforcement agencies, the official said protecting borders, combating international networks involved in smuggling and transit of narcotics and psychotropic substances, and ensuring the regional security and stability are among the main objectives of the Anti-narcotics Police of Iran, which has been successfully achieved over the past four decades, IRIB reported.

The seizure of an annual average of approximately 730 tons of various narcotics over the past decade, thanks to the round-the-clock, dedicated efforts driven by a commitment to humanity that transcends considerations of religion, creed, or race, along with the sacrifice of over 4,000 martyrs and 12,000 individuals who sustained injuries in this sacred struggle, demonstrates Iran’s firm resolve and determination to decisively combat the pernicious phenomenon of drug trafficking, Kakavand stressed.

“We believe that the stability of the countries in the region is not merely a political issue; it is directly linked to border security, the control of the flow of narcotics, and countering transnational crimes, which will affect the development of nations. Since no single country can effectively address the cross-border challenges of combating narcotics, the strategy of the current meeting regarding the fight against narcotics should focus on the continued expansion of regional and international cooperation,” he added.

In August, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released a report, emphasizing the need to support Iran in the battle against narcotics.

Supporting Iran’s counter-narcotics work pays off beyond its borders, the report highlighted, saying it keeps drugs from reaching other regions, cuts into the money that funds organized crime, and supports public health by slowing the spread of addictive synthetic substances.

The main seizure of methamphetamine in and around the Middle East and Southeast Asia over the past few years has been reported in Iran, according to the report, which was published on August 13.

Iranian seizure of methamphetamine increased from 30,393 kilos in 2022 to 40,453 kilos in 2025, placing the country at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking.

MT/MG