Iran to press ahead with defense industry development, lawmaker says

TEHRAN – Iran will continue to advance its defense industry with determination and full strength, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, emphasizing that the country’s military capabilities will undergo significant improvements.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Iran’s air defense and offensive capabilities would see a major transformation, alongside substantial progress across other areas of the defense industry.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s defensive capabilities, saying that sustained investment in the missile and drone sectors had already yielded significant results, including the development of the Shahed drone, which has gained international recognition.

Similar advances, he added, would be achieved in other areas of the country’s defense industry, further enhancing Iran’s military capabilities.

He noted that despite the damage and losses sustained during the imposed wars, including the 12-day and 40-day conflicts, the developments had also produced significant gains in terms of military and political standing, national authority and social cohesion.

Referring to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack on February 28, 2026, the lawmaker stressed that Iran must take a firm response for the blood of the martyred Leader and other victims of the United States and the Israeli regime.

“ We must remain vigilant and not allow the enemy’s schemes, aimed at creating division and discord within the country, to succeed,” he said, emphasizing that safeguarding national unity was essential under the current circumstances.

He concluded by calling on all Iranians to work together to protect national solidarity.

