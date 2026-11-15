CITEX to showcase technology-driven urban solutions

TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality is set to host the CITEX (Iran Pishro) event, bringing together more than 100 knowledge-based companies to showcase innovative technologies and solutions aimed at addressing the capital's urban challenges.

CITEX will be held from November 17 to 20 at Milad Tower's exhibition center in Tehran. The exhibition is open to the public.

The event will focus on three main areas: transportation, financial services and fintech, and citizen services. It seeks to strengthen cooperation between the municipal authorities, technology companies, researchers, and investors to promote innovation in urban management and improve the quality of life for residents.

Key topics on the agenda include smart transportation, integrated energy management and solutions to energy imbalances, circular economy development, urban waste management, the application of digital economy solutions in municipal administration, and sustainable urban financing.

By connecting technological capabilities with the municipality's practical needs, CITEX aims to provide a platform for identifying innovative solutions and facilitating their implementation in various urban sectors.

According to the organizers, nearly 1,000 companies registered for the event, with around 220 companies advancing to specialized evaluation stages. More than 100 knowledge-based companies are expected to participate, presenting their products, technologies, and proposed solutions to urban challenges.

The event will also provide opportunities for investors and major economic institutions to explore investment prospects and support the commercialization of innovative products. Selected companies will be eligible for financial prizes and banking facilities, with the aim of helping them bring their solutions to market and establish cooperation with the municipality.

A complementary initiative, titled Golden Seed, will also introduce young students and university participants to technology and innovation, providing an opportunity to present creative ideas and promising projects.