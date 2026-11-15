Iranian ambassador, foreign diplomats visit tourism attractions in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, joined a delegation of around 70 Arab and foreign ambassadors and diplomats on a visit to the historical and tourism attractions of Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province on Saturday.

The visit was organized by the provincial government to showcase Dhi Qar’s cultural heritage and tourism potential and encourage investment in the region.

The delegation was welcomed at the ancient city of Ur by Dhi Qar Governor Haider al-Hussinawi and Iraq’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ali al-Dakhili.

Held under the supervision of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the program aimed to highlight the province’s historical and cultural significance and present it as a safe destination for diplomatic missions, tourists and potential investors.

The itinerary included visits to the ancient city of Ur, the Ziggurat of Ur, a Roman theatre venue and the Al-Chibayish wetlands, part of the Mesopotamian Marshes.

The visit to Al-Chibayish was also intended to introduce diplomats to the area’s distinctive natural environment and its potential for ecotourism.

Speaking at a press conference in Dhi Qar, al-Dakhili described the province as safe and ready to welcome diplomatic delegations, tourists and investors.

"Today is a day that inspires hope and optimism. We are here in Dhi Qar, the city where the first script was born," he said, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the prime minister, the provincial governor, the local government and the Foreign Ministry in organizing the visit.

Al-Dakhili also called on the visiting ambassadors to convey a positive image of Dhi Qar to their respective countries, saying the province was ready to welcome visitors and extend its hand in friendship.

Meanwhile, al-Hussinawi described the reception of diplomatic missions as a message of recovery and openness to the international community.

Located in southern Iraq, Dhi Qar is one of the principal centers of the ancient Sumerian civilization. Its archaeological heritage includes the remains of Ur, Eridu, Lagash, Larsa, Girsu and other ancient cities. Its southern areas also encompass parts of the Mesopotamian Marshes, a landscape of international ecological and cultural significance.

AM