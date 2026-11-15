Iran prepares to commission first fully indigenous nuclear fusion system

TEHRAN – Iran is preparing to commission its first fully indigenous nuclear fusion system, marking a new development in the country’s efforts to advance its capabilities in nuclear science and advanced technologies, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday.

Speaking in a televised interview, AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami said Iranian scientists had made considerable progress in developing the system and expressed hope that it would be brought into operation in line with the project’s schedule.

Eslami said the project would demonstrate Iran’s scientific and technological capabilities, as well as its capacity to advance in fields at the forefront of global research.

Ali Nowrouzi, head of Iran’s Advanced Technologies Company, outlined the scientific principles behind the project, explaining that nuclear fusion occurs when two light isotopes combine under specific physical conditions to produce a fusion reaction.

He said the radiation generated by the process could have applications in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and the development of advanced medical diagnostic systems.

Nowrouzi said the longer-term objective was to develop a system capable of generating high electrical currents without energy losses within the system, pointing to the potential of fusion technology for a range of scientific and energy-related applications.