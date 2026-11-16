Iran allocates $34m for restoration of war-damaged historic sites

TEHRAN – Iran has approved 88 trillion rials (some $34 million) to restore historic buildings and monuments damaged during the recent war with the US and Israeli regime, with an initial allocation of 10 trillion rials (some $4 million) set aside to launch restoration work, Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 46th meeting of the Strategic Council of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Salehi-Amiri said 149 historic buildings and relics had been identified as damaged in 21 provinces.

He said the estimated cost of restoring the affected sites had initially been put at 75 trillion rials, based on 2025 figures, but would need to be revised to account for rising costs this year.

The approved allocation of 88 trillion rials was secured through the country's reconstruction headquarters, chaired by the first vice president, with the support of the head of the Planning and Budget Organization, the minister said.

An initial 10 trillion rials will be released to begin restoration and conservation work, with the remaining funds to be provided gradually to complete the program, he added.

Tehran province accounts for the largest share of the damaged heritage sites, with 63 buildings, followed by Isfahan with 33 and the Sanandaj area in Kordestan province with around 12, according to Salehi-Amiri.

He said the ministry would determine restoration priorities in other provinces based on technical assessments, taking into account the extent of damage, the severity of destruction and the historical and architectural significance of each property.

The ministry's teams are expected to begin restoration work shortly after the initial funds are released, Salehi-Amiri said, adding that progress would be regularly reported to the public.

He described the restoration program as a national effort to safeguard Iran's historical memory and cultural identity, saying the damage caused by the war should not weaken the connection between future generations and the country's heritage.

The minister underlined that protecting the country's historical and cultural assets was a responsibility extending beyond government institutions and shared by the entire nation.

AM