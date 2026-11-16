US will never abandon its hostility toward Iran: MP

TEHRAN – The United States will not abandon its hostility toward the Iranian nation, an Iranian lawmaker has said, stressing that the country's security and independence must not be made contingent on negotiations with Washington.

Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian Parliament, said the deterrent against war and foreign aggression was Iran's military strength and national resilience, not diplomacy alone.

Talking to Mehr News Agency, Yousefi referred to the Leader's recent remarks that those who still believe concessions to the United States could persuade it to change its hostile conduct are seriously mistaken.

He said developments over the past year had demonstrated that Washington was unwilling to abandon its hostile approach, having launched attacks against Iran on two occasions while diplomatic negotiations were underway.

According to the lawmaker, the attacks exposed the real purpose behind Washington's diplomatic engagement was not to resolve disputes or improve the lives of Iranians, but to gather intelligence and prepare the ground for military operations.

Yousefi argued that Iran's historical and civilizational depth, combined with its resilience over the past 47 years, made it impossible for the United States to bring the Iranian nation to its knees through pressure and threats.

Referring to claims made by some countries over Iranian islands, he questioned whether Iran should surrender any part of its territory merely to maintain good relations with other states.

Yousefi said historical experience had shown that yielding to foreign demands in the hope of securing security or ending hostility was a fundamental mistake. Such an approach, he warned, could ultimately undermine the country and pave the way for its fragmentation.

“Negotiations alone are not what keep the threat of war away from our country. It is steadfastness and resistance that do so,” he said, adding that Iran's defense capabilities and the resolve of its people remained the principal guarantees of national security.

