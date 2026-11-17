TEHRAN – Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most serious threats facing health systems worldwide, posing an immediate challenge rather than a distant future risk and requiring global cooperation and solidarity to contain, a health official has said.

Estimates indicate that AMR directly causes around 1.2 million deaths annually, while nearly five million deaths are associated with the phenomenon. Without effective interventions, the annual death toll directly attributable to AMR could reach around 10 million by 2050.

Qobad Moradi, head of the Communicable Diseases Management Center at the Ministry of Health, identified the excessive use of antimicrobial medicines and weaknesses in hospital infection prevention and control as major factors exacerbating the crisis.

He made the remarks on Monday during a webinar marking World AMR Awareness Week, observed annually from November 18 to 24.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and develop resistance to medicines, making infections increasingly difficult to treat and raising the risk of disease transmission, severe illness and death. As a result, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become less effective or ineffective, making some infections difficult or even impossible to treat.

Moradi stressed that the consequences of AMR extend beyond human health, affecting food security, the economy and environmental sustainability as well.

"No country can tackle this threat alone," he said, noting that resistant microorganisms can easily spread across geographical borders. He emphasized that addressing AMR therefore requires international solidarity and coordinated global action.

Pointing to the inclusion of AMR on the United Nations agenda, Moradi said the issue had moved beyond the technical discussions of the World Health Organization (WHO) to become a major concern at the highest levels of global policymaking.

He added that specific goals and strategies had been outlined to address the challenge, including raising public awareness, strengthening surveillance systems, advancing research, and improving infection prevention and control measures.

A global action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance was endorsed at the 68th World Health Assembly in May 2015. One of its key objectives is to improve awareness and understanding of AMR through effective communication, education and training.

World AMR Awareness Week is an annual global initiative aimed at increasing understanding of antimicrobial resistance and promoting best practices among the public, health professionals and policymakers.