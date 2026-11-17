TERHAN – Cristhian Cortez Cardoza, the deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has praised the relief and operational capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), calling for expanded cooperation between the two sides in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Commending the IRCS’s efforts, Cardoza said the society’s experience and expertise in disaster preparedness and relief operations, which it shares with other national societies, are highly valuable and help strengthen response capabilities in countries around the world, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks at a meeting with IRCS head Pirhossein Kolivand in Tehran on Monday.

Emphasizing the need to support the most vulnerable groups of society, Cardoza expressed hope that the two sides would also develop ties in training, preparedness, and enhancing relief services.

For his part, Kolivand underscored the specialized and operational capacities of the IRCS. By expanding international cooperation, and sharing the country’s experiences and the lessons learned from relief operations, the IRCS training centers could become the regional hub for training relief workers and operational managers from countries in the region.

Commending the IFRC's support and collaboration with the IRCS, he stressed the necessity of benefiting from modern, smart technologies to boost operational efficiency and accelerate emergency responses.

A model of excellence in crisis management

In July, Jagan Chapagain, the secretary general of the IFRC, in a letter to the head of the IRCS, lauded the IRCS's efforts during the 40-day US-Israeli war against Iran, noting that relief and medical services, search and rescue operations, and dedication of the IRCS volunteers showcase the outstanding capabilities of a strong national society in crisis management.

Highlighting the immense operational, logistical, and humanitarian challenges, Chapagain stated, “The Iranian Red Crescent Society has demonstrated decisive and effective leadership by acting as the country’s primary humanitarian player,” IRIB reported.

“On behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, I wish to extend our appreciation and recognition for the extraordinary humanitarian response led by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the context of the current conflict situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads.

“Your swift mobilization of volunteers and staff, the scale and effectiveness of life-saving assistance, and the steadfast commitment to our fundamental principles have ensured that those in need of urgent assistance have received timely and dignified support.

The coordination of emergency health services, round-the-clock relief operations, psychosocial assistance, and community outreach, as well as the courageous and highly professional search and rescue operations, reflect not only technical excellence but also deep-rooted trust within communities. Such trust is the cornerstone of effective humanitarian action and underscores the unique auxiliary role of IRCS and its footprint across the wide Iranian territory.

Your response stands as a powerful example of what a strong National Society can deliver in times of crisis- saving lives, alleviating suffering, and preserving human dignity.

The IFRC remains fully committed to supporting IRCS in its ongoing efforts and in addressing the evolving humanitarian needs. We stand in solidarity with you, your dedicated staff, and your vast network of volunteers, whose courage and commitment continue to inspire the entire IFRC network.”

MT/MG