TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that no obstacle can prevent Iran from progressing or bring the country to its knees as long as it draws on the capabilities of its scientists, experts, and academic elites.

“We have invited universities, professors, and experts to help address the country’s problems. Science can solve many of our challenges, particularly when combined with practical skills and directed toward serving the people. Once we recognize this, nothing will be able to stop us,” dolat.ir quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at a national ceremony honoring Iranian medalists at the 2026 international scientific Olympiads.

“They [The enemies] have already created numerous problems and placed obstacles in our way in an attempt to stop our progress and force us to submit to them. But they have failed, and they will never succeed, thanks to our scientists, academic elites, and entrepreneurs.

“We are facing challenges, but with the help of our scientists, we will find solutions to overcome them. We are determined to continue this effort for as long as we live,” the president stressed.

Pezeshkian also praised the efforts of the students and their parents, expressing hope that “we will overcome the country’s current challenges together.”

The ceremony was attended by many officials, including the head of the Young Scholars Club, Reza Hosseini, who lauded the Iranian students' outstanding achievements in these competitions, noting that the number of gold medals won by the Iranian students at scientific international Olympiads has increased from 11 in 2025 to 24 gold medals this year.

Highlighting that the scientific capacity of Iranian medalists extends beyond achieving honors in international competitions, the official said these students are directly involved in the training and preparation of national teams in 15 countries around the world.

Moreover, Iranian-developed competitions have been held on a global scale with a total of over 100 countries participating in these Olympiads.

In November 2025, in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Reza Hosseini, the head of the Young Scholars Club, elaborated on achievements over the past years. He said that young and talented Iranian students are a source of honor for the country, materializing the goals of scientific diplomacy and superiority.

The Young Scholars Club prepares students for international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, literature, biology, computer sciences, chemistry, astronomy, and astrophysics.

It is the home of Olympiad participants. The club was established in 1987 by order of the President at that time, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with the aim of strengthening fundamental Sciences in the country and creating an elite ecosystem.

From the very first year, it began its mission by holding the Mathematics Olympiad in the country and dispatching a team to the International Mathematics Olympiad.

Iran soon became one of the top 10 countries in the world in the Science Olympiads. In the late 1990s and 2000s, the club became the home of elite Olympiad students.

According to Hosseini, the club has achieved parts of its objectives, and of course has a way to go to become what it wanted. The country’s situation in international Olympiads has significantly improved, and its influence on the world is prominent.

Graduated students have come forward to identify and solve the problems of the next generations. In 2024, the martyred leader, in a speech, said the country had won 26 gold medals in 4 years, from 2018 to 2021, while from 2022 to 2023, the students grabbed 30 international gold medals. This means that the club was able to achieve more honors in these 2 years than in those 4 years. The trend marks scientific progress, which is not enough and must lead to a scientific uprising.

Referring to this year’s competitions, Hosseini said the students’ achievements have placed Iran among the top 10 countries in the world in the Science Olympiads, which is a great honor. Despite the hardships and challenges brought about by the ongoing conflict, the students demonstrated their outstanding abilities by setting new benchmarks in various competitions and proudly raising Iran’s flag on the international stage. Their remarkable achievements have become a source of great pride for the country.