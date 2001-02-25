CAIRO Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi here Saturday night said that Iran and Egypt can both play an active role in the "dialogue of civilizations".

Kharrazi made the remark while paying a visit to Ein Shams University of Cairo where he delivered a speech on the significant role that the Persian language plays in Islamic literature.

He said given the advancement in the field of international relations in the contemporary era, civilized nations thus shoulder grave responsibilities.

Highlighting the rich history and civilization of the two countries, Kharrazi said the 200 students now taking up Persian language course at the university was a manifestation of the deep cultural insight of the Egyptian nation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shirin Abdolnaeim, head of the Islamic languages Department of Ein Shams University said the Persian language and literature course was first included in the university curricula in 1950.

Also, foreign minister said here Saturday that Islamic countries are duty-bound to support the Palestinian Intifada.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Third D-8 Summit, Kharrazi pointed out the fact that the Intifada is a direct consequence of the frustration of the Palestinian people with the trend of peace talks.

In reply to a question on his assessment of the recent attack of U.S.-British forces on Iraq, the Iranian foreign minister said that it has been met with opposition by most countries as a move that further puts pressure on the Iraqi people.

Asked if in his Saturday meeting with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak he conveyed a message from President Mohammad Khatami, Kharrazi said that President Khatami was invited by Mubarak to the D-8 Summit but that the president's schedule prevented him from attending. He therefore handed a message from him to the Egyptian president during their Saturday meeting.

As for the delay in the resumption of ties between Iran and Egypt, Kharrazi said bilateral relations have moved much closer in recent years, adding that the realities of the region, including the suppressive policies of the Zionist regime, make closer relations between the two countries inevitable.

Meanwhile, Egyptian president held talks with Iranian foreign minister on Saturday.

The high-level meeting for talks by top officials of the two countries is the first after the breakup of diplomatic relations over two decades ago.