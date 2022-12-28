Iraq may mediate between Tehran and Cairo: Egyptian official

TEHRAN – An Egyptian official has raised the possibility of Iraq playing a role in mending relations between Tehran and Cairo just as it does between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Ezzat Saad, CEO of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said that relations between Egypt and Iran are not normal in any case, given that there are many issues that stand in the way of normalizing these relations.

The Iraqi mediation, which is being talked about after the Baghdad Conference II in Jordan, may open the door for the beginning of consultations between Tehran and Cairo, Saad said in remarks to the Russia Sputnik news agency.

The Egyptian official said there are many contentious issues standing in the way of restoring relations between Iran and Egypt but he added that Cairo is open to peacefully solving international disputes.

“In light of the mechanisms on which Egyptian foreign policy is based, I believe that Egypt has accepted that there will be negotiation over contentious files with Turkey, despite the apathy in relations over the past years, and the same may be the case with regard to the file of relations with Iran,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether Baghdad wants to play the same role it played in bringing points of view between Tehran and Riyadh closer, Saad said, “It is possible for Iraq to play the same role in converging points of view, as happened with Saudi Arabia.”

He noted, “This Iraqi experience can be benefited from on the ground, as Baghdad is qualified, by virtue of its special relations with Iran, to play a mediating role in bringing points of view between Cairo and Tehran closer. On the other hand, there are great positive developments that cannot be ignored in the Iraqi-Egyptian relations.”

The CEO of the Egyptian Council stated that Iraq may play a pivotal role in opening the door to consultations between Egypt and Iran, especially since Cairo is always open to relations with all countries, as long as those relations do not conflict with their principles and national security.”

He said Iraq’s experience with Iran and Saudi Arabia will lend support to its possible mediation between Tehran and Cairo.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has recently expressed willingness for dialogue with Egypt. He has welcomed a proposal by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani that Baghdad launch a dialogue between Tehran and Egypt.