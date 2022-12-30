Iran FM applauds Omani Sultan dedication to Vienna negotiations

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated on Thursday that the Sultan of Oman had given close attention to several aspects of the Vienna negotiations.

Amir Abdollahian stated in a tweet shortly after a trip to Oman, where he met with the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, that in addition to working to advance a settlement in the Vienna negotiations.

Oman has been one of the key hubs for the repatriation of Iranian foreign assets from other institutions.

The foreign minister asserted that during his conversation with the sultan of Oman, they emphasized how admirable the bilateral ties between the two close neighbors are.

Additionally, the two parties have spoken about matters pertaining to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, and Ukraine, he said.

When questioned whether the visit to Muscat would have an impact on discussions between Iran and international powers to lift sanctions on Tehran, Amir Abdollahian replied that the Iranian side's window for achieving a deal would not be open indefinitely.

The foreign minister stated that his travel to the capital of Oman was primarily motivated by the pursuit of bilateral problems.

However, he recognized the Sultan of Oman's efforts to assist Iran and the other parties in reaching a consensus.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that Iran appreciates any move taken by the Sultan of Oman to contribute in the negotiation of a fair, solid, and long-lasting accord.

Oman has been the major mediator in the talks that led to an agreement in 2015, according to the foreign minister, who also stated that the Sultanate has made significant efforts in this respect in recent months and would continue to do so.

He said that he emphasized to the Sultan of Oman that Iran is not engaging in discussions only for the sake of being in negotiations; rather, Tehran is hoping to see the fruits of months of conversations.

The Iranian top diplomat pointed out that the window for reaching an agreement would not be open indefinitely, adding that “the window is open today but if the other parties, especially the Americans, prefer not to give up hypocrisy and the Westerners do not act realistically, it is not clear that the window which is open today will remain open tomorrow.”