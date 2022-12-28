Iran FM presents Raisi’s message to Sultan Haitham

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who had travelled to Muscat on Tuesday evening met with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik.

Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Muscat late on Tuesday in a trip Iranian state media said aimed at holding new regional talks.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Amir Abdollahian will discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues with Omani officials.

Upon his arrival in Muscat, Amir Abdollahian said he carries a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

“Tehran and Muscat have always held bilateral, regional and international consultations on issues of interest,” he said in Muscat. “Oman is the center of regional dialogue on various issues whether in connection with Iran or in connection with regional crises. Oman's senior officials have always played a benevolent role.”

The Iranian foreign minister added, “This trip is an opportunity to review the bilateral issues and pursue issues that need to be accelerated.”

He also said that he will discuss issues related to Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

“I carry Mr. Raisi's message for His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman. I will submit this message in tomorrow's talks. Omani authorities have always played a positive and constructive role in bringing the views of the two sides closer and reaching the final steps of the [nuclear] deal,” the Iranian foreign minister said.



In his Wednesday meeting with the sultan of Oman, Amir Abdollahian delivered President Raisi’s message to Sultan Haitham, IRNA reported.

Amir Abdollahian and Sultan Haitham discussed issues of mutual interest, the Iranian foreign ministry said. He invited the sultan of Oman to pay a visit to Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the all-round development of relations and cooperation between the two countries in commercial, economic, energy, tourism, transportation and other fields.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, expressed hope that he will pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

In Muscat, Amir Abdollahian also met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani.

Amir Abdollahian and al-Numani discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. The two sides stressed joint efforts toward boosting the level of bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas, particularly economy.

Amir Abdollahian and Albusaidi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Last week, Amir Abdollahian attended a regional summit in Amman attended by leaders from the West Asia region and beyond.

The second meeting of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership was recently held in Amman with the participation of Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, France, Iraq, the European Union, and Jordan. Amir Abdollahian represented Iran and delivered a speech at the summit.

On the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference II in Jordan’s capital Amman, Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel. At the meeting, the key issues on the agenda of Iran and the EU, especially the state of the Vienna talks, were discussed by the two top diplomats, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal featured high in a meeting held between Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Amir Abdollahian declared Iran’s readiness to sum up the Vienna talks based on the draft of the negotiation package that was the result of months of intensive and difficult talks. The Iranian foreign minister also advised the other sides to avoid politicizing the issue, adopt a realistic and constrictive approach and make the necessary decisions to announce a deal.

Borrell reaffirmed the EU’s resolve to continue the Vienna negotiations until they produce results. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and the Vienna talks coordinator Enrique Mora were also in attendance at the meeting.

Also, Borrell met in Amman with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi to discuss a range of issues including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Meeting Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi, I stressed the positive dynamics in our bilateral relations,” Borrell said on Twitter after the meeting.

He also said that the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was discussed in the meeting. “We also discussed developments in Iran and related to JCPOA, as well as other regional challenges,” Borrell said.

This meeting took place on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.