Iran has always had strong cooperation with IAEA: Bagheri Kani

TEHRAN- Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister, stated on Monday that the Islamic Republic has always been a “sincere” and “responsible” member of both the NPT and the IAEA, having constructive collaboration with the international body as a country with nuclear capabilities and expertise.

He added Iran has invariably been “genuine” and “collaborative” with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Undoubtedly, such a substantial and constructive cooperation will unequivocally continue in the future, Bagheri Kani pointed out.

He also mentioned that the process of talks is still underway to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In response to assertions made by Germany and the United States that they do not regard the JCPOA discussions and are not focused on these issues, Bagheri Kani emphasized that the talks have been a continuous process, and its ways may have altered.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani said Iran has taken the war on terrorism seriously, adding the terrorism sponsored by several Western countries was crushed in Iraq and Syria.

The deputy foreign minister was openly referring to Iran’s fight against terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, in Syria and Iraq.

He also said the Foreign Ministry’s Legal and International Department, in collaboration with the international office of the Judiciary, is actively investigating the case regarding the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.