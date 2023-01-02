Revenge for Gen. Soleimani inevitable: IRGC

TEHRAN- The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Monday affirming that retaliation against those responsible for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani is inevitable.

“Martyr Hajj Qassem is an enduring legend not only for Iranians but also for those who are supportive of the Resistance Front throughout the globe,” the statement said as Iran is marking the martyrdom anniversary of the anti-terror commander.

The spread of the ideas of General Soleimani's school of thought throughout Iran and the region is one of the IRGC’s ineluctable strategies, the IRGC underlined in the statement.

Based on the statement, the global language of resistance and anti-arrogance has fully bloomed in the three years since General Soleimani's martyrdom.

“Martyr Soleimani had steadfastly decided to meet the requirements of the revolution, Iran, and the Muslim countries of the region in coping with the perils posed by Daesh by employing capabilities of the resistance front and its allies and supporters,” underlined the statement, adding, “He stood out as a military leader who was also an accomplished diplomat complying with the directives of the late Imam Khomeini and the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in safeguarding the Islamic nation and against terrorism.”

The Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' fortitude and vigor in pursuing the strategies of supporting and assisting the Islamic Resistance Front, according to the statement, point to the resumption of General Soleimani's path and the preservation of the Iranian nation's mores and norms in aiding the Palestinians as well as the liberation of Quds.

The statement described exacting vengeance on the culprits and murderers of Martyr Soleimani as a "conclusive" and "irrevocable" matter, adding that the IRGC is monitoring the process of ousting the U.S. from West Asian region.

The Guards reaffirmed at the conclusion that they would give their life if necessary to defend the country and the homeland from Zionism and the global hegemonic system.

“Muslim youths determined to exact revenge on U.S.”

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, also stressed on Sunday that the Muslim world's youngsters are motivated to avenge the U.S. assassination of the leading commander, General Soleimani.

In a message, the top military commander said that the terrorists involved in the horrific atrocity will spend their shameful life in fear of the day of retribution.

“Revenge against the masterminds and perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination will never be removed from the agenda of the youths of the Muslim world and his devotees across the world,” Bagheri pointed out.

The military added, “When they carried out their nefarious scheme, the culprits believed they had eliminated the greatest hurdle in the path of their arrogant and expansionist objectives in the geography of the Muslim world, but this was incorrect.”

General Bagheri remarked that the martyrdom of “the hero of resistance” has created a road for those seeking freedom throughout the world that cannot be barred by anything.