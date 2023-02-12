IRGC has special place in people’s hearts: top commander

TEHRAN- The chairman of the Armed Forces’ General Staff has stated that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is a portion of the “people's hearts”.

Speaking with Iran Press, Mohammad Bagheri remarked that the IRGC’s flag, like Iran’s, is a “symbol of our country and one of the country's vital aspects.”

Bagheri continued by saying that the sanctions and pressures placed on the IRGC have no purpose for the Iranian people other than to strengthen them.

The military chief declared that the Iranian people will completely realize the goals of the Islamic revolution.

He also noted that Iran’s foes would not succeed in any form.

The remarks by Major General Bagheri came as people on Saturday attended in large numbers in the rallies marking the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

Iranians from all walks of life joined the march despite the enemy’s threats and different forms of pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday, the senior general said people’s massive participation in the rallies “thwarted plots, provocations and evil designs of the enemies”.

He also said participation in the current year’s rallies witnessed a 30 percent increase in comparison to a year before the Coronavirus pandemic.

The armed forces chief added people’s huge participation in the Bahman 22nd rallies is “an indication that the wise Iranian nation firmly ‘enter the scene’ whenever they notice the enemy’s plots.”

The rallies “put on display the unity, solidarity and strength of the establishment and people of Islamic Iran,” the general noted.

These magnificent rallies will surely make the duties of officials “heavier’ in serving the citizens, he pointed out.

In conclusion he asked armed forces, parliament representatives, and officials to fully back the government so that it can serve the nation in a better way.