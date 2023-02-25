Iranian diplomat in Colombia to discuss political, economic relations

TEHRAN- Ali Baqeri Kani, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, is in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, as part of a Latin American trip to have talks with Colombian officials regarding Tehran and Bogota’s potential for political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Colombia met on Friday to discuss a range of bilateral topics, including how to deepen political connections, commercial relations, and scientific, technical, and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

The two officials also spoke about Colombia’s and Iran’s positions on global issues as well as the most recent developments in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the involved parties.

Baqeri Kani also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties with Colombia’s minister of agriculture.