IRGC lauds high turnout in rallies, says guarding national interests is distinct strategy

TEHRAN- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has praised the high turnout at the Saturday rallies marking the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, stating that the clear-cut strategy is to safeguard the country's national interests while also meeting the needs of the population.

The “enthusiastic and praiseworthy” participation of millions of people in the demonstrations “again refuted the enemy's miscalculation towards Iranians,” according to an IRGC statement issued on Sunday.

It said the revolutionary and well-liked IRGC’s clear and unavoidable plan is to protect the country’s “national interests” while also catering to the requirements of the population and the government.

After the wonderful participation of the Iranian people in the marches, it was noted that the deluded enemies suffered a “strategic shock” and a “humiliating setback,” especially given the enemies’ attempts to sow dismay and discourage Iranians from participating in the rallies.

The IRGC forces are well aware of the overt and covert plots by the foes to divert attention away from the nation’s challenges and onto unimportant matters, it said.

The statement, however, praised the nation’s perception, rationality, and wisdom, vowing to continue with efforts to serve them in numerous domains.

It also asserted that the enemy’s plan in this respect had been thwarted.

Every year, Iran marks the anniversary of the downfall of the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979 with patriotic fervor by holding massive rallies on the 22nd of Bahman, which falls on February 11 in the Iranian calendar.