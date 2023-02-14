No foreign power can pose slight threats to Iran: IRGC

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday praised Iran’s deterrent capability, saying a country would be foolish to strike the Islamic Republic given the country’s defensive and military capabilities.

Ramezan Sharif made the remarks during a ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Shahr-e Babak, Kerman Province.

“By God’s grace, the wise measures of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and the round-the-clock endeavors of your children, we have reached a level of defense and military power today that neither the Americans nor any other power dares to take the slightest action against the country, its nation, interests and devotees,” he said,

Hailing the Iranians people’s efforts in countering foreign threats, Sharif said every nation in the globe has a fundamental desire for security.

He nonetheless made it plain that Iran is proud of the fact that it does not require nefarious global forces to provide security within its borders.

The IRGC official also applauded the “understanding and intellect” of the people in the face of plots concocted by the foes, noting that separatist organizations long to seize control of the Iranian provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan and Kurdistan.

In other parts of his speech, General Sharif criticized the presidents of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for their recent meetings with anti-Iranian oppositionists, declaring that the country would never forget the atrocities committed by the two European nations during the Iraq’s war on Iran in the 1980s.

The IRGC spokesperson also lambasted European leaders for permitting members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), a terrorist group who fled Iran in late 1980s, to demonstrate in front of the European Parliament.

He remarked that Maryam Rajavi, the notorious ringleader of the MKO, “thinks that our people have forgotten the misdeeds of the Monafeqin (hypocrites).”

The MKO, also called MEK, is responsible for the death of than 17,000 Iranians.

The EU removed the MKO from the list of terrorist organizations in 2009 and the U.S. in 2012.