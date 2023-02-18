Open support for Palestine is main cause of Iranophobia: Leader

TEHRAN- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday criticized the Muslim nations’ lack of response to the “savage, cruel, and vicious” Israeli onslaught against Palestinians while reiterating Iran’s open support for the Palestinian people.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of Iranian officials and diplomats from Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid al-Maba’th, the day when Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was raised to prophethood.

On the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, Ayatollah Khamenei extended congratulations to the Iranian people, the Islamic Ummah, and all followers of the truth across the world.

The Leader outlined the benefits of this appointment and saw the Bi?tha of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as God’s greatest and most priceless gift and grace to humanity.

The greatest treasure of the Bi?tha is monotheism and freedom from serving idols since every conflict, crime, and act of evil that has ever existed in human history has its roots in worshiping idols.

The Leader said that the Islamic Ummah may find happiness in this world and the hereafter by using the enormous, unending wealth of the Prophet’s Bitha as a cure for all maladies.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that “the evil Zionist regime would not have been able to perpetrate atrocities and crimes against the oppressed Palestinians in this way in front of the Islamic Ummah if Islamic nations had adhered to the Bi?tha’s teachings. The Iranian people and the Islamic Republic will undoubtedly continue to carry out their obligations in this regard.”

Describing the treasures of the Bi?tha, he also cited verses from the Holy Quran and stressed the need of “perseverance” as the key to attaining any objective.

One of the additional special gifts that God has bestowed on humanity through the blessings of the Prophets’ Bi?tha is the ability to “maintain justice,” the Leader remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei viewed the members of society’s compassion, kindness, purity, and honesty as yet another priceless gift from the Bi?tha of God’s last messenger.

The Palestinian issue is regarded as one of the major flaws and wounds of the Islamic nation, according to Ayatollah Khamenei.

“In front of the Islamic world, a people and a nation have been subjected to unrelenting tyranny by a vile, terrible regime. Islamic nations are idly letting this happen despite their immense riches, power, and ability. More recently, several of these nations have even accompanied this ruthless regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei lamented.

The Leader noted that these states have withered as a result of their complicity with the Israeli regime and their decision to remain silent in the face of the Zionist regime’s crimes.

“The situation has now reached the point where the U.S., France, and a number of other governments feel justified in interfering in the affairs of the Islamic world under the guise of assisting Muslims in solving their issues,” the Leader said, adding, “Although they themselves are powerless to address and control the issues in their own countries.”

Referring to the Islamic Republic’s explicit and open views in favor of the oppressed Palestinians, he said, “The Islamic system does not care what others say, and while publicly supporting and protecting the Palestinian nation, it will continue to help them in whatever manner it can.”

The adversaries are concentrating on fostering anti-Iran sentiment as the Islamic Republic is unwavering in supporting Palestinians, the Leader emphasized.

“Unfortunately, the governments that are duty bound to help the Palestinian nation agree with the Iranophobic acts of the enemies of Islam,” the Leader regretted.

He added, “The Islamic nation must monitor and concentrate on dealing with political issues such as what is occurring in Palestine as well as the U.S.’s meddling efforts.”

In his closing remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei conveyed sorrow and anguish over the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which left a sizable number of people dead and wounded.