Iranian Air Force unveils first underground base

TEHRAN- The Iranian Army on Tuesday unveiled “Oqab 44” (Eagle 44), its first subterranean air force facility, which can receive and control a variety of fighter planes, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Air Force.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, visited the underground base.