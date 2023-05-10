Iran holds international conference on new world order

TEHRAN- The University of National Defense is hosting a two-day event in Tehran to review issues related to formation of a new world order.

The conference, titled “Geometry of the New World Order”, started on Wednesday and will last until Thursday.

General Esmail Ahmadi Moqaddam, the president of the University of National Defense, who greeted the attendees in his speech, said Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s remarks following the breakout of the Ukraine conflict sparked the idea for hosting such a conference.

At the times, the Leader said a new era in human history is about to happen and that academia and universities should play a major role in bringing about this new era.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri were among the main lecturers at the conference.

182 academics, professionals, and thinkers from 36 nations, including China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Oman, Syria and Iraq, are participating in the conference.

“EU, allies descend into chaos if they pave U.S. traces”

General Baqeri told the conference that if Europe fails to free itself from dependence on the United States and recklessly follow Washington’s policies, it will fall into an unstoppable downward spiral.

“Change has been the rule governing the universal order in different historical eras, and the continuation of an order does not necessarily translate into its accuracy. Since the beginning of the 20th century, the Eastern and Western blocs have sought to reap more benefits for themselves, dominate the West Asia region and exploit its strategic potentials,” he pointed out.

“There are signs that a unipolar order has never stabilized, and the world is on the verge of a new order,” he continued.

Baqeri also said Iran’s Islamic establishment is a major impediment to U.S. dominance in the world, saying that God’s prophecies also signal the collapse of arrogant systems and the emergence of virtuous ones in their stead.

He also said the Israeli regime, which once cherished a treacherous plot for control of Muslim territories from the Nile to the Euphrates, is on the decline and has been plagued by numerous crises since a humiliating defeat in the 33-day onslaught on Lebanon in the summer of 2006.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the military chief also said China has surpassed the United States as the world’s largest economy, and its determination to invest across Asia, as well as some sections of Africa and Europe, plainly demonstrate that a new global order is taking shape.

In addition, Baqeri stressed that the U.S. is no longer seen as a pioneer in cutting-edge technology and is slipping behind.

He also warned Washington’s allies in Europe and elsewhere that they will fall behind if they continue to support U.S. policies blindly.

The general said that Iran supports joint manufacture of military equipment and welcomes more military cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members in order to create a peacekeeping force.

Baqeri added that Iran continues to decisively defend the right of the Palestinians.

“Iran needs to strengthen ties with Islamic countries, resistance”

Speaking at the conference, Parliament Speaker Qalibaf also said that “Iran is a significant player in the region.”

Qalibaf also pushed for strengthening ties between Iran, Islamic nations, and the resistance front, particularly in the areas of commerce and industry.

“Neighborhood policy is our priority and we must increase the cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the resistance front, especially in the field of trade and economy.”

He emphasized the need to seize all chances in accordance with national interests, saying that the Asian continent offers huge prospects as well as numerous opportunities for the Islamic Ummah.

The speaker also said Iran would never be isolated, adding, “The adversary is trying to portray Iran as the enemy of the Muslim nations in the region.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said “the unlawful presence of the Zionist regime in the region has made matters worse.”

He concluded his remarks by saying that “as a Muslim nation, Iran prioritizes fostering greater cohesiveness and convergence among the Islamic Ummah from East Asia to West Africa.”