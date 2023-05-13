Leader’s commendation for memoirs of Fatemiyoun founder’s widow published

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s note of commendation for the memoirs of Ommolbanin Hosseini, widow of the founder of Fatemiyoun Brigade Alireza Tavassoli, has been published.

The note was unveiled on Friday in Mashhad during a special ceremony attended by a number of Fatemiyoun, an Afghan brigade that fought against the ISIS terrorists, and IRGC Quds Force chief Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

“May God bless the dear martyr, Alireza Tavassoli, the devoted mujahed, and his self-sacrificing, patient and wise wife, Mrs. Ommolbanin,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in the commendation for the memoirs “Khatun and Qumandan”, which was published by Setareha in 2020.

Maryam Orbanzadeh wrote the book based on her extensive interviews with Ommolbanin Hosseini.

The Leader said that the events that happened to the Afghan immigrants have been recounted in a perfect way.

“Some of them are really sad, but on the other hand, Fatemiyoun’s jihadi action is an honor for them and all Afghans,” he added.

Tavassoli, who was referred to by his comrades in Syria as “Abu Hamed”, founded the Fatemiyoun Brigade in Iran on May 12, 2013.

He was also the commander of the group until he was martyred in action fighting against Jabhat al-Nusra in Daraa, Syria, on February 28, 2015.

Born in 1962, Tavassoli immigrated to Iran in 1984 and received his education at the Islamic seminaries in Isfahan and Qom while making a living as a construction worker.

He also joined Iranian volunteers during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, fighting against Iraqis until the end of the war. Afterwards, he left Iran to fight against the Soviet occupiers of his homeland.

In 2001, he returned to Iran and married Ommolbanin.

Several books carrying the Fatemiyoun warriors’ accounts of the Syrian war have previously been published in Iran.

Among them is “Calmness of the Restless” by Fatemeh Sadat Afqah. The book comprises the memories of Martyr Mostafa Sadrzadeh, an Iranian commander of the Fatemiyoun Brigade.

“Abu Baran” by Zahra Sabeti recounts the memories of Mostafa Najib, another member of the brigade killed in the Syrian war against the foreign-backed takfiri terrorists.

