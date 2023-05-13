Steadfast Support

TEHRAN- According to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, Iran would continue to unflinchingly assist the Palestinian resistance up until the complete overthrow of the apartheid Tel Aviv regime.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani made the statements on Saturday during a ceremony commemorating his deceased comrades in Iran’s northern holy city of Mashhad.

He declared that Iran will continue to extend all possible verbal and practical assistance to the young Palestinian resistance forces and their “strong heroic front.”

The IRGC commander declared that such assistance and concerted attempts would continue until the Israeli regime is completely overthrown.

Young Palestinian militants have occasionally conducted more than 30 retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime in the occupied West Bank in a single day, according to Qaani, who added that this is the result of the resistance front and the mobilization of Muslims throughout the world.

He also said that the resistance front has expanded into a broad axis that connects many sources and locations of resistance across the world.

“This front has drawn together altruist, educated and erudite people who share many points in common,” he said. “The main commonality among them is their longing to defend Islam, the honor of Muslims. They defend themselves and others collectively.”

Brigadier General Qaani described the mass mobilization of Muslim resistance troops as a goal instructed by the late Islamic Republic’s founder, Imam Khomeini, and realized by Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The chief commander of the IRGC Quds Force further emphasized that whenever the Zionist regime perpetrates a crime in the occupied territories, resistance fighters in Lebanon, Yemen, or other places on the planet quickly express their support for Palestinians.

Iran has consistently stressed that resistance is the only means of liberating Palestine from Israel’s decades-long oppression and has spared no effort in assisting resistance groups.

Regional resistance groups, for their part, have praised Iran for its consistent support.

Last month, a top official from Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement stated that Tehran has always been at the forefront of resistance, despite paying the price.

Ayatollah Khamenei exhorted the Muslim world in April to grab the enormous opportunity presented by the acceleration of the Zionist regime’s downfall, which began a few years ago.

The Leader underscored that the usurping Zionist regime is gradually losing power and that Palestine has always been a top priority issue for the Islamic world.

“This decline, which started a few years ago, has now accelerated, and the Islamic world must seize this wonderful opportunity,” he remarked.