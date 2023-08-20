Israeli regime falling, resistance front upping: Quds Force chief

TEHRAN - The commander of the IRGC Quds Force asserted on Saturday that the Israeli regime is waning as he hailed Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani for his contributions to fortifying the resistance front in the vital West Asia region.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani made the comments in a gathering of the 24th Supreme Assembly of IRGC Commanders in Tehran.

Given the decline of the Israeli regime in the region, he said that “today, the Axis of Resistance has the upper hand against the Zionist regime.”

“Israel the usurper is in a difficult situation both from inside and outside. Recently, there have been 15 to 30 daily attacks by the resistance forces against the Zionist regime in the West Bank,” he added.

Qaani emphasized that despite spending $7 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States got “nothing but humiliation.”

General Soleimani’s sacrifices and his exemplary counterterrorism operations in the region were applauded by the IRGC Quds Force chief as well.

“Martyr Soleimani was not a person but a school and a lightened path that the enemies could not stand,” Qaani noted, adding, “He was an outstanding example of human behavior outside the borders, and his spiritual actions were widely manifested in the resistance front.”

The commander went on to say that “Martyr Soleimani was the number one anti-terrorist figure across the region and around the world who was assassinated by the greatest terrorist administration and president in the world.”

Days before, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, had described the IRGC as “the world’s biggest counter-terrorism organization.”

“It is a competent and independent organization capable of carrying out tasks that many of the world’s major militaries cannot accomplish,” Ayatollah Khamenei said told the gathering of the IRGC commanders on Thursday.

He also cautioned about hostile plans to damage the reputation of the IRGC through “false news, rumors, and all kinds of tricks and ploys.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qaani said the enemy assassinated Gen. Soleimani “but did not know that Martyr Soleimani was much more dangerous for them than General Soleimani.”

On January 3, 2020, the U.S. assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions close to Baghdad International Airport. The strike was authorized by then-President Donald Trump.

Due to their crucial fight against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, notably in Iraq and Syria, both leaders enjoyed great respect.

Back in July, Qaani praised the Palestinian youths’ valiant resistance against the full force of the Zionist regime’s military in a camp in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“Today, we saw the Zionist regime mobilizing all its forces in the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youths struck them in their faces,” General Qaani remarked.

The senior commander stated that “the Palestinian children have never been as dignified and steadfast as they are today, while the criminal Israelis face many difficulties, divisions, and misfortunes, like never before.”