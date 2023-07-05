Quds force chief hails Palestinian youths’ resistance against Israel

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, has praised the Palestinian youths’ valiant resistance against the full force of the Zionist regime’s military in a camp in the West Bank city of Jenin.

In a speech on Wednesday morning, General Qaani said, “Today, we saw the Zionist regime mobilizing all its forces in the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youths struck them in their faces.”

The senior commander stated that “the Palestinian children have never been as dignified and steadfast as they are today, while the criminal Israelis face many difficulties, divisions, and misfortunes, like never before.”

“Children of Palestine have learned from the Islamic Revolution to live with dignity and fight with honor,” he added.

Referring to a letter written by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett titled “A Letter to the Silent Zionist People,” Qaani said, “In his 26 to 27-page letter, Bennett describes the calamities that this regime is facing in economic, military, ethical, women’s issues, and other matters, spanning six to seven pages.”

He added, “In the end, Bennett says, ‘The Jews had two periods of governance; the first one lasted 80 years, and conflicts escalated until the government fell. Then, they formed a government that lasted 75 years, and conflicts escalated until it fell.’ The former prime minister of the Zionist regime says ‘the conflicts in our state have never been as significant as those in this government.’”

Qaani went on to highlight, “We witnessed the Zionist regime mobilizing all its forces in the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youth stand up against them. Some days, the Palestinians carry out more than 30 operations in the West Bank against the Zionist regime.”

On the Palestine issue, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has declared that the “cost of compromise is more than the cost of resistance”. Pointing on this statement, Qaani said now “the resistance has proven itself in the defense arena.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly denounced the illegal Israeli army’s air and ground assaults on the Jenin camp.

Expressing his fury over the humanitarian effects of such egregious Israeli crimes, including the murder of dozens of defenseless Palestinians, destruction of their homes, and their forcible displacement, Kanaani urged the international community, the UN Security Council and other organizations to take immediate action to put an end to the Zionists’ savagery.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people and resistance groups had the legal right to defend themselves against the oppressive Zionist regime.

The merciless Israeli army’s attacks on various regions of the West Bank would not help the Zionist regime resurrect its hollow and lost power in the face of the Palestinian youths’ valiant resistance, Kanaani highlighted.

The official added that the Israeli regime’s purported power has long been discredited in the minds of both Israeli civilians as well as Palestinian children and adults.

The Israeli terrorist acts are useless endeavors that will not help the illusion of the racist regime’s power, the spokesman remarked.

The Israeli army left Jenin on Tuesday night after a 44-hour invasion.

Following Israel’s major military operation in the West Bank, the United Nations Security Council has planned a closed-door meeting for Friday to address the situation.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had evacuated about 3,000 people from the Jenin camp, where some 14,000 people live in an area of less than half a square kilometer.