Iranian Foreign Ministry slams the West for disavowing Israeli insane aggression in Jenin

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Thursday voiced skepticism on the likelihood that the United States and Europe will request a UN truth-finding committee to investigate the crimes committed by the Israeli government in Jenin.

“12 martyrs, 140 injured, complete destruction of water and electricity networks, complete demolition of 300 buildings, damage to approximately 500 houses, destruction of streets and shops, and more, are the result of the Zionist army's insane aggression against the refugee camp in Jenin,” Kanaani tweeted.

He questioned the prospect of the U.S. and Europe requesting a truth-finding committee from the Human Rights Council in response to Israel’s savage assault on Jenin and its refugee camp, stating, “Never!”

Israel resorted to airstrikes, ground operations, and drone attacks on innocent civilians in Jenin that forced hundreds of families to abandon their homes.

The raid lasted 44 hours before the regime’s soldiers retreated in response to a resolute counterattack by Palestinian resistance fighters.

A group of United Nations experts, cited by the official Palestinian Wafa news agency, described Israel’s campaign in Jenin as potentially constituting a “war crime.”

They denounced Israeli operations in the West Bank that resulted in the deaths and displacement of Palestinians, as well as the damage of houses and infrastructure.

The experts were concerned about the relocation of around 4,000 Palestinians as well as the collective punishment inflicted on the people.

Historically, the United States, the principal ally of Israel, has protected the regime from responsibility by using its veto power to kill anti-Israel resolutions at the UN.

The experts agreed that in order for the current bloodshed to halt, Israel’s unlawful occupation must end, since it is fundamentally awry.