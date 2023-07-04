Resort to force is the only option left for Palestinians, Iran says

TEHRAN- Iran has said that the only way the Palestinians could defeat Israel would be by force, as the regime keeps up its relentless assault on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In an interview with Newsweek published on Tuesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that Tehran is ready to help Palestinians win over the regime through use of “force.”

“Based on Iran’s assessment, Palestinians cannot regain their seized rights from the Israeli regime through negotiation, as the Israeli regime only responds to force,” the mission noted.

It also said, “Therefore, Iran supports any request for assistance from the Palestinian resistance.”

On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces launched an aerial and ground attack on a number of Jenin communities as the number of Palestinians killed in the current round of Israeli violence has surpassed 10.

According to the Palestinian news agency Shehab, occupation troops launched gas bombs at a hospital in Jenin, which was followed by Palestinians tossing homemade explosives at Israeli military vehicles in front of the hospital.

The Jenin Brigade, which consists of members of the Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied West Bank city, claimed responsibility for ambushing the occupation forces and blowing up a military truck as retaliation for the Israeli assault.

Israel’s military onslaught against the defenseless Palestinians seemed to be the biggest in the occupied West Bank in around twenty years as the regime used armed drones and hundreds of soldiers.

Iran on Monday denounced the brutal Israeli military assault on Jenin as “state terrorism” and asserted that it demonstrated that negotiations with the usurper regime would not be able to stop their “war machine.”

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the comments during a weekly press conference following the Tel Aviv regime’s significant offensive in Jenin that left at least 10 Palestinians dead and several more injured.

“The tragic incident comprising massive combined aerial, ground and missile attacks by the Zionist regime’s army on the city of Jenin, is a criminal act and a clear example of state terrorism,” he said.

Kanaani went on to add, “Crime is institutionalized in the nature of the Zionist regime. The latest crime in Jenin showed once again that peace and compromise cannot deter the regime’s war machine and that this regime is neither trustworthy nor seeking peace.”

The spokesperson highlighted that the Palestinian people had not broken any laws other than standing up for their rights against the occupation regime, and also predicted that the Palestinians will beat Zionist troops once more.

He urged international groups to step in and defend the rights of the Palestinians.

“The Palestinian nation’s defense of its right and resistance against the Zionists’ aggression will not reduce the responsibility of international bodies, including the United Nations and the Security Council, in this respect,” Kanaani continued.

He said, “The international community bears responsibility for the rights of the Palestinian nation. Namely, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is expected to act seriously and effectively in this regard.”

In another development on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suspended all contacts, meetings, and security coordination with Israel in protest at the Jenin carnage.