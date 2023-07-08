Solidarity with Jenin: From Sydney to New York

TEHRAN- The Zionist regime's extensive and all-encompassing aggression on the city of Jenin commenced on the morning of Monday, July 3, and persisted for 48 hours.

The assault resulted in unprecedented destruction in Jenin, the captivity of 120 Palestinians, and the tragic killing of 12 individuals, with over 140 others sustaining injuries. The resistance forces also achieved a significant feat by obliterating numerous military vehicles belonging to the Zionist regime.

According to reports from the regime itself, an Israeli soldier lost his life during the operation, while at least five quadcopters were downed by the resistance forces.

Israel's recent attack on Jenin and its subsequent destruction of the city's infrastructure has garnered widespread condemnation from various corners of the world.

The global community has expressed its outrage both online and through public opinion.

Anniken Huitfeldt, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, stood in solidarity with the people of Jenin and vehemently denounced violence against civilians.

In a tweet following her conversation with Palestinian counterpart Riyad Malki, Huitfeldt stated: "In a call today with my Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad Malki, I expressed Norway's solidarity with the people of Jenin. I condemned the high level of violence and all attacks against civilians. Any military measure must comply with international law. The cycle of violence must end."

Despite the Zionist regime's anger over the condemnation by the Norwegian foreign minister, the global response to Israel's crimes has been widespread. Irish MP Frances Black emphasized the urgent need to acknowledge the destruction caused by Israel, with complicity from the international community, including Ireland. Black questioned when the government would finally take action.

In various parts of the world, pro-Palestine activists have organized vigils to protest against Israel's recent invasion of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. These demonstrations took place in Rome, Italy; Sydney, Australia; Barcelona, Spain; and New York City, United States. The activists stood in solidarity with Jenin and expressed their opposition to the invasion.

Moreover, thousands of Jordanians rallied in Amman to show their support for Palestinians in Jenin.

In Bangladesh, pro-Palestine advocates also protested against Israel's brutal attack on the Jenin refugee camp. Additionally, players from Club Deportivo Palestino wore armbands as a symbol of sympathy for the Palestinian victims of the recent Israeli offensive in Jenin.