Parliaments of Islamic states should decisively act against Israel, MP says

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Amouei has called on the parliaments of the Islamic countries to discuss the desecration of the holy Quran and Israel’s attack against the Jenin camp in their next meeting.

Amouei made the suggestion in a message to Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, the Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states.

“As you know, today, the Islamic world is facing emerging challenges that emphasize the need for unity and convergence of Islamic countries,” he said in the message, adding, “The insulting action of the Swedish police in issuing permission to desecrate the Holy Quran, which was done under the pretext of freedom of speech and with the aim of spreading anti-Islamism and violence, is an open insult to Islamic sanctities and a violation of one of the fundamental and obvious principles of human rights, which is the principle of respect for religious and heavenly values. This matter has been agreed upon internationally in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

He pointed out that the recent encroachments of the Zionist usurper regime on the Jenin camp and the martyrdom and injury of defenseless Palestinian women and children and the destruction of residential buildings and houses in this city make it necessary to take immediate and practical measures by the international community, especially by the parliaments of Islamic countries. He said these measures should be taken to force this usurper regime to stop its crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation, according to IRIB News.

“Without a doubt, such violent and extremist actions, which are in conflict with humane, moral standards and violate international laws and resolutions, require a firmer determination of Islamic countries for greater unity and integration around supporting the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation in self-defense,” he continued.

Amouei said, “I suggest that these two issues be discussed in a special way in the agenda of the meeting in front of the Executive Committee of the Union of Parliaments of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC).”

Also, the Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group issued a statement on the situation in Palestine in light of the Israeli aggression against the Jenin camp.

The group condemned the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in Jenin and the West Bank and considered it a proof of resistance as the only way to free the Palestinian nation.

“The crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime in the West Bank and in Jenin are another proof of the legitimacy of the Palestinian nation in its all-out struggle against this regime and the truth of resistance, as the only way to liberate the Palestinian nation and defeat any compromise and reliance on the normalization of relations with this temporary fake regime,” the statement said.

It added, “The silence and passivity of the international community with respect to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Jenin indicates the double standards of human rights claimants against the clear violation of basic human rights.”

The statement noted, “Today's Palestinian resistance is rooted in the desire and will of Palestinian youth in all parts of Palestine, including Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Quds, Gaza, etc. The killing of Palestinian youths in Jenin not only does not reduce their will, but also makes them more determined to continue the path of resistance.”

“The Islamic Majlis of Iran and the Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, while emphasizing the need for the unity of the Islamic world and especially the Islamic parliaments to confront the unbridled crimes of the Zionist child-killing regime, call on the UN Secretary General to end the silence and passivity of the United Nations towards the crimes of the Zionist regime and take immediate and effective action to save the oppressed Palestinian nation from the hands of the child-killing Zionist regime,” the statement concluded.