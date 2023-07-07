West Bank migraine haunts Israel

TEHRAN - Israel’s latest full-scale invasion on Jenin which it dubbed "House and Garden" is no more but new and rather useless terminology which it used on this occasion to indiscriminately attack Jenin in the occupied West Bank and its refugee camp.

It’s quite ironic that Israel resorts to these names for its military offensives. If anything, “House and Garden” belongs to Palestine and the Palestinians living under occupation.

On Friday, the regime’s forces stormed Nablus, close to Jenin, where it executed at least two Palestinians. A number of others have sustained injuries.

It is the latest raid in the West Bank that has failed to quell the growing resistance power inside the occupied territory.

The majority of the raids against Palestinians, at least after the Sword of al-Quds battle, now allude to a constant migraine haunting Israel, in which the regime is attempting to wipe out the resistance, but without any success.

"House and Garden" was just another name that refers to what Israel really wants. This is the erosion of Palestinian deterrence, resistance, and retaliatory operations.

When Israel invaded the Jenin refugee camp a few days ago, many experts said the largest offensive in 20 years would, soon or later, end. Indeed, the “extensive” offensive lasted no longer than two days, as the Israeli military feared more casualties among its ranks.

Israel has become known to hide the true number of casualties that its troops suffer. This is why the occupation regime said the Jenin offensive would last until the regime achieves its “military goals”. Yet, under the rain of fire that Palestinian resistance leaders say led to many Israeli casualties, the regime ordered its troops to withdraw after only two days.

Over the past year or two, a pattern has emerged where the more force Israel uses against the Palestinians in the West Bank, the more powerful the West Bank resistance emerges, changing the equations on the ground that limit the occupation's special military units to limited Israeli raids and not a full-scale ground invasion of the West Bank.

The migraine that haunts Israel will not end but is likely to get worse. Israeli troops can no longer raid Jenin without the support of Apache helicopters and the use of countless drones. This was something unheard of just two years ago. But the situation on the ground is fluid, and developments are changing swiftly.

This all comes in light of the Israeli arrogance, the proliferation of settlements amid their illegal expansion throughout the West Bank under international law: in parallel with the continuous Zionist attacks on the sanctities and livelihoods of the Palestinians, along with the Israeli leaders' failure to hide their intentions to annex more land, it seems that the developments that has created an armed West Bank has turned into something that can deliver results on the ground, overtime, to liberate the occupied territory.

"Shield and Arrow" was the title of the unprovoked attack on Gaza less than two months ago. However, what shakes Israel, which has resorted to inventing fancy and attractive names for its atrocities, appears to be its own stubbornness in devising solutions. Every time the entity uses excessive force and when it initiates a military mission, it is forced to submit to a set of terms decided by the Palestinians.

When it comes to the West Bank, every time Israel tries to fix a hole with the Titanic with which it is sailing with, the regime returns and later to discover that the maintenance was only a local and temporary process, and nothing more than that. The regime later finds new holes have begun to appear in other locations and of different sizes.

Israeli media have quoted a political source as saying that the latest invasion of Jenin aims to restore Israeli deterrence and stop the camp from becoming a bastion of resistance, based on the understanding that if Israel does not act now, Jenin will become "another South Lebanon."

However, analysts in Israeli media are not optimistic. They have voiced doubt that the offensive will provide a real response to what they branded as the scourge that is developing in the northern sectors of the occupied West Bank, saying that perhaps it would only be a temporary response.

The matter is not limited to Jenin only, although it is the flashpoint city at this point in time. The reality that scares Israel is the real possibility of a strongly armed West Bank would force Israeli forces and their settlers out of the occupied region.

Young Palestinians have grown up in poverty, and over the past two years, they have become used to death and destruction, and so they have nothing to lose. As things stand, they will either be arrested or killed anyway, and so they have chosen the path to resist with arms.

It is a double-edged sword. Whilst Palestinians have gotten used to destruction and death ?, which has become the norm under a brutal occupation, they have also become used to occupation and taken advantage of it at Israel's expense.



The Israeli settlers, on the other hand, are not capable or living under destruction and death as result of Palestinian retaliation and they are fleeing the occupied Palestinian territories in their droves as nobody knows where the next retaliation operation will take place.

The developments also overlap and interact between what is happening within the Israeli political arena and what is occurring in the occupied West Bank. The latter of which is no longer isolated from the positive events emerging in the region.

Fortunately for the West Bank resistance, fighting Israel with the current coalition that governs the occupation represents the perfect recipe for the last dinner on the table of the dying Zionist apartheid project.

The West Bank constitutes almost the last stage in the path of closing the collapse of the occupation, assuming that other factors remain the same. If the West Bank resistance succeeds in developing guerrilla warfare in quantity and similar to that in Southern Lebanon and Gaza, its results will not be limited to increasing the sense of insecurity among the settlers. But rather it will go beyond that to stimulate the contradictions that are raging within Israel's domestic arena and perhaps between it and the international community, which ultimately provides a fertile environment to accelerate the explosion of the Zionist project.

It is quite remarkable that the continued demonstrations against the Netanyahu cabinet and the attempt to disrupt Ben Gurion Airport were accompanied by calls to refuse in joining the fight in the largest raid on Jenin in 20 years.

One of the leaders of the protest movement against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul said that the Israeli prime minister and his fascist cabinet waged the operation in Jenin in order to stop the protests at Ben Gurion Airport, indicating that this cabinet does not value the lives of its soldiers, who are being gunned down.

