Israel hastening its destruction by committing crimes, Tehran says

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people, asserting that the occupying regime is hastening its own destruction by carrying out ongoing atrocities and malign deeds.

These opinions were shared by Kanaani in a tweet on Thursday, one day after the Israeli government carried out a deadly drone attack in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin that killed three Palestinians.

“One who sows the wind shall reap the whirlwind,” Kanaani tweeted, while commending the Palestinian resistance groups for standing up against the regime’s aggression.

He highlighted that the Palestinian nation’s proper answer to terrorism, occupation, and discrimination is resistance.

“The oppressed but resilient Palestinian nation will not leave the Israeli regime's acts of evil unanswered. The Zionist regime is shortening its lifespan by continuing its crimes and acts of evil,” Kanaani stated.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military targeted a vehicle near the Al-Jalama checkpoint in the northern part of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian resistance groups condemned the attack, demanding that the Israeli regime be held accountable for this criminal act.

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Palestinian villages and cities throughout the occupied territories in recent months, leading to the deaths of several Palestinians and the detention of hundreds of others.

The majority of the raids concentrated on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli troops have been working to quell the rising Palestinian resistance to occupation.

At least 174 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli aggression since the commencement of the current year.