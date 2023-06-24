Foreign Ministry censures Israeli settlers for insulting Quran

TEHRAN- The recent desecration of the Holy Quran in the occupied West Bank by illegal Israeli settlers has drawn intense condemnation from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the statements in a tweet on Friday, after a gang of settlers assaulted the village of Urif in the northern West Bank, south of Nablus.

The attackers then forced their way into a local mosque and vandalized it before ripping the pages of a copy of the Muslim holy book and throwing it into the street.

Such sacrilegious deeds, along with the Zionists’ daily slaughter of defenseless Palestinians, including women and children, and the destruction of Palestinian-owned structures, “shows that the bogus Israeli regime recognizes no redlines in transgression upon and violation of religious sanctities and human rights,” Kanaani tweeted.

“Western governments’ silence and their concomitant support for the Zionists further embolden them in this savagery,” he added.

More than a dozen Palestinians have also perished this week as a result of violence perpetrated by the Israeli military or armed Israeli settlers.

One of the victims was a Palestinian man who was slain on Wednesday near Turmus Ayya, in the north-central West Bank, when hundreds of settlers went on the rampage.

Locals said that 200 to 300 attackers were responsible for the terrible acts of violence against the villages, which included setting fire to Palestinian homes and other buildings.

Residents of the village described the events that took place that day as saying that “settlers shot at us, and when the police and the Israeli army arrived, they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired teargas.”

Hezbollah denounces disrespect to Quran

Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, issued a statement on Friday as well, denouncing the settlers’ staged massacres as well as their desecration of the Holy Quran.

The movement said that the settlers committed the atrocities while receiving full assistance from the cabinet of the usurper Israeli regime.

Additionally, it denounced settler violence as “a dangerous criminal act, which tramples upon all religious, human, and moral values.”

Acts of profanity against heavenly faiths were condemned by the movement as “a great insult to the Arab and Muslim ummah” and “the worst type of terrorism and racism that targets people’s beliefs and devotions.”