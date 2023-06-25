Tehran dismayed over Israel exclusion from UN shame list

TEHRAN- The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN for failing to include the Zionist regime on its “list of shame” in spite of the regime’s horrendous abuses of human rights.

In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani said it is surprising that the Israeli regime has been left off the list of shame despite imprisoning 160 children and keeping 600 innocent children and 600 Palestinian patients, including 30 physically disabled ones, under house arrest.

Though Israeli soldiers have killed 26 Palestinian children alone in the first half of the current year, the “child-killing” Zionist regime had been left off the list of shame.

“The dark record of Zionists in committing such acts must bring shame and disgrace on the Western supporters of the apartheid Israeli regime,” the spokesman remarked.

Human rights groups have repeatedly asked the UN to add the Israeli regime to the UN blacklist for the killing and maiming of Palestinian youngsters in the occupied West Bank.

In a recent report, the UN Secretary-General stated that he is “deeply concerned” about the number of Palestinian youngsters murdered by Israeli troops in 2022.

According to the report, 42 Palestinian children were killed and 933 injured in 2022 by Israel. In 2021, Israeli forces killed 78 Palestinian children.

In a tweet on Friday, Kanaani also slammed the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in the occupied West Bank by illegal Israeli settlers.

The attackers then forced their way into a local mosque and vandalized it before ripping the pages of a copy of the Muslim holy book and throwing it into the street.

Such sacrilegious deeds, along with the Zionists’ daily slaughter of defenseless Palestinians, including women and children, and the destruction of Palestinian-owned structures “show that the bogus Israeli regime recognizes no redlines in transgression upon and violation of religious sanctities and human rights,” Kanaani tweeted.

“Western governments’ silence and their concomitant support for the Zionists further embolden them in this savagery,” he added.

More than a dozen Palestinians have also perished this week as a result of violence perpetrated by the Israeli military or armed Israeli settlers.

One of the victims was a Palestinian man who was slain on Wednesday near Turmus Ayya, in the north-central West Bank, when hundreds of settlers went on the rampage.

Locals said that 200 to 300 attackers were responsible for the terrible acts of violence against the villages, which included setting fire to Palestinian homes and other buildings.

Residents of the village described the events that took place that day as saying that “settlers shot at us, and when the police and the Israeli army arrived, they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired teargas.”