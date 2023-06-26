U.S. must fundamentally modify approach toward Iran: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday emphasized that before Tehran’s attitude toward Washington changes, the United States must “fundamentally change” its antagonistic actions toward the Islamic Republic.

Alluding to rumors of a deal with the U.S. to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, he said, “Iran’s attitude to the United States is based on the hostile actions of Washington” and “it is inevitable that Iran’s attitude towards the U.S. would not change unless America’s behavior changes completely.”

Speaking in a weekly news conference, Kanaani also said that the Iranian administration is seeking balanced relations with many governments based on respect, insisting that Iran has not linked its international relations and national interests to any country or situation.

“Iran expands its foreign relations with other countries based on national interests and mutual respect. Over the past two years, we have seen the benefits of the government’s regional convergence policy,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s annual report on the state of human rights in the United States will be released, according to the spokesperson, during the American Human Rights Review and Exposure Week (June 27–July 3).

“Iran seeking release of citizens in U.S.”

He said that Iran is still working to get its citizens who are being kept against their will in U.S. jails released and that earlier agreements in this respect fell through because Washington wasn’t ready to decide how to carry them out.

Kanaani went on to highlight, “In the past and at different stages, we had understandings between Iran and the United States through intermediaries, but when it came to their implementation, the American side was not ready to make decisions and implement them.”

Kanaani also made clear that the U.S. sanctions are, in theory, unlawful and that arresting and imprisoning individuals on the pretense of doing so is “twice as illegal.”

“However, the issue is still being followed up. We are pursuing the return of these people to their families through a role played by the parties that have goodwill. We have to see whether the U.S. is ready for such a decision or not?”

“EU paving wrong path”

Commenting on the European Union’s fresh sanctions against Iran, the spokesman said the bloc is going in the “wrong direction” by choosing the “disproportionate measure” of calling for dialogue while still imposing sanctions on Tehran.

“Europe should refrain from following the U.S. footsteps and change the process of imposing sanctions against the Iranian government and nation,” he added.

The European Council voted to impose the ninth round of sanctions on an additional 7 Iranian people earlier on Monday due to suspected human rights abuses.

The most recent round of penalties, which was imposed on May 22, 2023, follows the eighth that the European Council had slapped since October 2022.

There are now 223 people and 37 organizations that are subject to the restrictive measures from the EU.

They include a freeze on assets, travel restrictions to the EU, and a ban on providing persons on the list with money or other resources.

“Promising future for economic ties with Saudi Arabia”

Kanaani also underscored the favorable conditions for advancing collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia and declared that the future of economic ties is “promising and bright”.

Tehran and Riyadh had repaired their relationship based on a constructive approach, he said.

The spokesman cited “good frameworks” in this respect when he said that the two states had just met and decided to increase commercial and trade cooperation to the same level as political relations.

“Our evaluation is that within the framework of trade capacities, the vistas for the achievement of suitable conditions for the formation of economic cooperation are bright and promising as we have held negotiations at various levels,” the spokesman noted.

Additionally, the official praised the Saudi authorities for engaging with Iran throughout the Hajj season in the hopes that the yearly Muslim celebration would be performed splendidly and result in greater Islamic unity.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on March 10 to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and missions after a seven-year estrangement, following three days of intense discussions brokered by China.

The two regional powers have emphasized the necessity of respecting one another’s national sovereignty and refraining from meddling in one another’s internal affairs.

Iran slams France for using fake name of Persian Gulf

Kanaani also expressed worry at the deliberate use of a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf in his response to a tweet from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday addressing events in this international body of water.

Kanaani emphasized that if France was referring to the Persian Gulf, they should use its “correct, historical, and internationally recognized name”.

The spokesman also requested France, which is physically far from the Persian Gulf region, to “avoid accusing Iran and making interventionist statements” on his Twitter account.