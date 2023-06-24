Iran FM supports rule of law in Russia

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has noted that Tehran backs the rule of law in the Russian Federation in the wake of a mutiny led by the chief of the Wagner group.

In a phone conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and Amir Abdollahian on Saturday, they discussed the latest state of bilateral relations as well as developments related to the situation in some regions of Russia.

During the conversation, Iran’s top diplomat supported the rule of law in all countries, including Russia, as he slammed any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the countries.

He also affirmed that Moscow will pass from such a critical stage.

Lavrov, for his part, emphasized the full application of the rule of law on the territorial integrity, adding that Russia will handle the situation promptly while referring to the statements of the Russian president.

Additionally, the Russian top diplomat went on to gauge the high-level relations between the two countries and emphasized the pursuit of bilateral agreements.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also said the recent developments in Russia were a domestic issue.

He also said that Tehran supports the rule of law in Russia in the wake of Wagner rebellion.