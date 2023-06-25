Iran, Denmark explore plans for closer ties

TEHRAN - The foreign ministers of Iran and Denmark on Sunday talked about measures to improve ties in a number of areas.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran and Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark spoke over the phone to discuss strategies for fostering collaboration.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need to continue with frequent consultations in order to strengthen the relationship, describing the long-standing bilateral connections as a priceless gift to the two countries.

The foreign minister also renewed Tehran’s call for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine war, reiterating Iran’s opposition to violence in Ukraine.

Iran’s top diplomat added that Tehran does believe that arming any warring party in the conflict will escalate tensions and impair stability in the region.

Rasmussen, for his part, praised Denmark’s historical ties with Iran, underlining the necessity of discussion with Iran, and underscored the relevance of steps for closer bilateral cooperation in a variety of disciplines.

The two foreign ministers also discussed strategies for developing a framework to improve political and consular exchanges between Iran and Denmark.

Back in April, in a phone call between Amir Abdollahian and Rasmussen, they exchanged views on ways on how to widen ties.

They also spoke about the current status of ties and potential directions for growth.

The two parties also reviewed recent regional and global developments during their phone conversation.

Rasmussen and Amir Abdollahian also discussed consular matters.